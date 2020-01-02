Analysts Anticipate Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to Post $1.28 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $278.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

PNFP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.03. 303,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.12. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 10,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $612,625.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 215,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,046,178.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $418,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,194. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 529.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.