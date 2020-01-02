Analysts Anticipate Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) will report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Spirit Realty Capital posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.15 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 42.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Capital One Financial upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth $46,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth $89,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRC traded down $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.39. 282,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,078. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $53.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 66.14%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

