Analysts Anticipate Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to Post $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will post $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.90. Stepan posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $4.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $451.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.40 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

In related news, VP David Kabbes bought 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.50 per share, with a total value of $80,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $377,257.60. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 42.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after buying an additional 42,601 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 2.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,173,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the second quarter valued at $74,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCL traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,109. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.29. Stepan has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $102.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 22.54%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

