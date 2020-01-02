Analysts Anticipate Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) will report $2.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.96 billion and the lowest is $1.90 billion. Targa Resources reported sales of $2.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year sales of $8.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $10.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.56 billion to $13.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRGP. Barclays set a $49.00 price objective on Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America set a $44.00 price objective on Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Capital One Financial lowered Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Targa Resources from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at $980,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at $282,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 12.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,469,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,729,000 after acquiring an additional 79,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 3.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources stock opened at $40.83 on Thursday. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $48.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.15 and a beta of 1.78.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

