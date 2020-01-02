Analysts Anticipate Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) will post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Teligent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is ($0.01). Teligent posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Teligent will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teligent.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 million. Teligent had a negative return on equity of 232.25% and a negative net margin of 51.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TLGT. Raymond James cut shares of Teligent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Teligent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

TLGT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.42. 468,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23. Teligent has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teligent by 113.3% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,227,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,713,824 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Teligent during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teligent during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teligent in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Teligent by 247.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

