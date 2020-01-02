Analysts Anticipate The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:DRI) Will Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:DRI) to report earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95. The Wendy’s posted earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full-year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Wendy’s.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ DRI traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,745,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,234. The Wendy’s has a one year low of $97.91 and a one year high of $128.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.93.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Wendy’s (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.