Analysts Expect Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $550.64 Million

Analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) will report $550.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $545.00 million to $559.20 million. Arista Networks reported sales of $595.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $654.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.26 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share.

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $285.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.72.

In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $272,122.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,846.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $363,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,315 shares of company stock worth $8,308,240. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1,281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET stock opened at $203.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $173.31 and a 12 month high of $331.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

