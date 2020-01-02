Analysts Expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to Post $0.98 EPS

Brokerages expect that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.03. BorgWarner reported earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,246,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $933,911,000 after acquiring an additional 62,875 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 21.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,104,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $443,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,861 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 16.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,984,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $251,212,000 after acquiring an additional 824,302 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 9.0% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,802,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,632,000 after acquiring an additional 231,464 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 41.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,901,000 after acquiring an additional 805,905 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.79. The company had a trading volume of 17,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,880. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. BorgWarner has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $46.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average of $39.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

