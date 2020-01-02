Analysts Expect Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Will Announce Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) to report earnings per share of $1.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79. Citigroup reported earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year earnings of $7.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $7.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $8.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Citigroup from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Vining Sparks upgraded Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 27.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,104,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,368,746,000 after buying an additional 10,457,813 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1,638.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,014,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,674,000 after buying an additional 21,690,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,856,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,333,000 after buying an additional 427,951 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 29.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,228,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,747,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,329,000 after purchasing an additional 89,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $79.89 on Thursday. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $50.67 and a 1-year high of $80.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $173.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

