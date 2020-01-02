Analysts Expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to report $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.70. Columbia Sportswear reported earnings per share of $1.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

COLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.17.

In other news, Director Sarah Bany sold 65,653 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $6,080,780.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $106,896,076.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 90,255 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $8,335,951.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,014,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,584,669.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 540,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,419,456. Insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.4% in the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 25,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 46.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $100.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.07. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $109.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

