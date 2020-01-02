Analysts Expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $391.82 Million

Brokerages expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to announce $391.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Graco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $394.00 million and the lowest is $388.50 million. Graco posted sales of $406.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Graco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

Shares of GGG opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.69. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $53.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In related news, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $927,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,435.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $864,653.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,066.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,300 shares of company stock worth $2,922,039. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 130.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,568,000 after purchasing an additional 302,330 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Graco by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 18,873 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,123,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Graco by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 59,834 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Graco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,328,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,170,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

