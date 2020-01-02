Analysts Expect Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) to post $11.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Jernigan Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.53 million. Jernigan Capital posted sales of $9.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will report full-year sales of $44.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.49 million to $44.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $51.68 million, with estimates ranging from $40.30 million to $58.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jernigan Capital.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

In other Jernigan Capital news, Director Mark O. Decker purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $29,415.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,561.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John A. Good purchased 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $137,517.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 283,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,641,106.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,985 shares of company stock valued at $197,624. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Jernigan Capital by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,134,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,748,000 after acquiring an additional 48,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jernigan Capital by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,262,000 after acquiring an additional 242,657 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Jernigan Capital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 690,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after buying an additional 27,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCAP opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $431.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average is $19.28. Jernigan Capital has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $22.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Jernigan Capital’s payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

