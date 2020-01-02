Analysts Expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Las Vegas Sands reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on LVS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

LVS stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,336. The stock has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $50.89 and a fifty-two week high of $70.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,938 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 122,586 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 14.2% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

