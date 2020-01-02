Analysts Expect Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) to Post $0.91 EPS

Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $54.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.91 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Metropolitan Bank an industry rank of 182 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $48.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $394.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Metropolitan Bank has a fifty-two week low of $29.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.36.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $28.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 3,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $139,254.42. Also, SVP Michael A. Guarino sold 654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $31,463.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 196.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 198.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 271.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

