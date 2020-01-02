Analysts Expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.49. NuStar Energy reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 311.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $378.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.50 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. NuStar Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NS. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded NuStar Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.58. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

In related news, Director Dan J. Hill acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.59 per share, for a total transaction of $39,885.00. Also, Director William E. Greehey acquired 527,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,995.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,646,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,347,313.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

