Analysts Expect Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pra Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Pra Group posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pra Group will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pra Group.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. Pra Group had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $250.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRAA. ValuEngine cut shares of Pra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $94,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pra Group by 279.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pra Group in the third quarter worth about $200,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pra Group in the third quarter worth about $224,000.

PRAA traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.63. 9,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,581. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Pra Group has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $38.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.60.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

