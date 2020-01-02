Analysts Expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.16. Square posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Square had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.17.

SQ traded up $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $63.83. 5,263,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,849,998. Square has a one year low of $52.26 and a one year high of $83.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.43. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,191.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,914,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 90,455 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $5,633,537.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 368,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,928,817.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,023 shares of company stock worth $8,878,393. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Square by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Square by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Square by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Square by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

