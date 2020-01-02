Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Cintas (CTAS)

Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/27/2019 – Cintas was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/18/2019 – Cintas had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $223.00 to $235.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Cintas was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/18/2019 – Cintas had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $283.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Cintas had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $275.00 to $282.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Cintas was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/27/2019 – Cintas is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2019 – Cintas is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2019 – Cintas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2019 – Cintas was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $269.31. 21,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,698. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $164.50 and a 1-year high of $277.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.67 and a 200 day moving average of $257.68.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $2.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $536,460.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,873,276.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

