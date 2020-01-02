Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/31/2019 – PacWest Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/26/2019 – PacWest Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/25/2019 – PacWest Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

12/18/2019 – PacWest Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/7/2019 – PacWest Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/16/2019 – PacWest Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ:PACW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.24. 765,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,415. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $32.64 and a one year high of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 33.80%. The business had revenue of $285.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, COO Mark Yung purchased 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $99,777.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,202.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,796,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,572,000 after acquiring an additional 73,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,362,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,895,000 after buying an additional 36,274 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,010,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,254,000 after buying an additional 70,330 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after buying an additional 252,346 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,262,000 after buying an additional 154,735 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

