Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN) recently:

1/2/2020 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/26/2019 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

12/23/2019 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2019 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2019 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2019 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2019 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2019 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2019 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

11/27/2019 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $86.00.

11/22/2019 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $157.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2019 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

11/12/2019 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2019 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/6/2019 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BioMarin beat estimates for earnings and sales in Q3. Sales of BioMarin’s key orphan disease drugs – Vimizim and Kuvan – are being driven by strong demand trends. Its newest product, Palynziq is witnessing strong commercial uptake in the United States. BioMarin’s rare disease pipeline is progressing well. The company targets regulatory filings for Valrox by year-end and vosoritide in 2020. Growing pipeline focus on gene therapy agents is encouraging. Valrox, a gene therapy for hemophilia A, is anticipated to be transformational, if approved. However, any development setbacks related to its pipeline candidates can hurt the stock. Moreover, uneven quarterly product sales of Naglazyme and Vimzin, owing to infrequent ordering patterns in some ex-U.S. countries, are a concern. The stock has underperformed the industry this year. “

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.13.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.78 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $254,115.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,358.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $430,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,940 shares of company stock worth $2,121,265. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

