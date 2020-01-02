Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Korea Electric Power (KEP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Korea Electric Power (NYSE: KEP):

1/1/2020 – Korea Electric Power was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company."

12/24/2019 – Korea Electric Power was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/18/2019 – Korea Electric Power was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/12/2019 – Korea Electric Power was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/6/2019 – Korea Electric Power was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/2/2019 – Korea Electric Power is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/29/2019 – Korea Electric Power was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/29/2019 – Korea Electric Power was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/20/2019 – Korea Electric Power was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/14/2019 – Korea Electric Power was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/5/2019 – Korea Electric Power was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

11/5/2019 – Korea Electric Power was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of KEP stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.23. 115,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,570. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $15.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,740,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,265,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after buying an additional 117,683 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,910,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,712,000 after buying an additional 732,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

