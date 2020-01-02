Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Precision BioSciences (DTIL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ: DTIL):

12/31/2019 – Precision BioSciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products primarily in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. Precision BioSciences Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina. “

12/30/2019 – Precision BioSciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products primarily in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. Precision BioSciences Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina. “

12/24/2019 – Precision BioSciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products primarily in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. Precision BioSciences Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina. “

12/23/2019 – Precision BioSciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products primarily in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. Precision BioSciences Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina. “

12/3/2019 – Precision BioSciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products primarily in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. Precision BioSciences Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina. “

12/2/2019 – Precision BioSciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products primarily in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. Precision BioSciences Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina. “

11/15/2019 – Precision BioSciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products primarily in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. Precision BioSciences Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina. “

11/13/2019 – Precision BioSciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.05. Precision BioSciences Inc has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $23.67.

Get Precision BioSciences Inc alerts:

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 78.51% and a negative net margin of 423.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Heery bought 2,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $30,018.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 66.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 883,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 353,208 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $575,000. 42.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.