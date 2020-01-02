Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 2nd (AMAT, AMD, CHTR, CI, DCO, EPAY, IIVI, INFN, LITE, SIX)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 2nd:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price increased by Nomura from $68.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target increased by Nomura from $40.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $490.00 to $495.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $270.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $242.00.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson to $46.00.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC to $43.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) had its strong-buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at MKM Partners. The firm currently has a $91.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $57.00 to $52.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a $515.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $375.00.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

