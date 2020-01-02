Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 2nd (ASMB, BYW6, GTHX, MINI, MLNT, MOBL, MOG.A, MRTX, MZDAY, OCPNY)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 2nd:

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BayWa AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:BYW6) was given a €34.00 ($39.53) price target by analysts at Pareto Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Mobile Mini, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of portable storage solutions through its total rental fleet of approximately 210,900 storage solutions containers and office units and a leading provider of tank and pump solutions in the U.S., with a rental fleet of approximately 12,000 units. Mobile Mini’s network is comprised of 156 locations in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. Mobile Mini international presence and diverse fleet enables to meet customers’ storage and tank-and-pump rental requirements whenever and wherever they need. Mobile Mini is committed to providing the most secure and convenient storage, tank and pump solutions. Mobile Mini Company takes pride in convenience, customer service, and high-security products, and Mobile Mini are always looking for ways to improve services and exceed your expectations. “

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. develops and commercializes novel antibiotics designed to provide new and better therapeutic solutions. Melinta’s lead product is Baxdela, an antibiotic approved by the US FDA for use in the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). Melinta also has an extensive pipeline of preclinical and clinical stage products that were developed internally or assumed under the 2017 acquisition of Cempra, Inc. This pipeline includes many important classes of antibiotics, each targeted at a different segment of the anti-infective market. Melinta is headquartered in New Haven, CT. “

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MobileIron, Inc. is engaged in providing security and management solutions for mobile applications, content, and devices. The Company provides software tools for device management, activity intelligence, and security. MobileIron offers multi-OS mobile device management software, mobile application management, Wireless Expense Management, Enterprise Mobility, Mobile Device Security and Bring-Your-Own-Device privacy controls, MobileIron Virtual Smartphone Platform. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision motion control products and solutions. Moog Inc high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, industrial machinery, wind energy, marine applications, and medical equipment. Moog Inc world-class product lines in servo and proportional valves, servo motors and drives, servo actuators, motion systems, controllers and software, and slip rings for data and power transmission provide the highest performance for hydraulic, electric, and hybrid systems. Moog Inc motion control technology enhances performance in a variety of markets and applications, from commercial aircraft cockpits, to power-generation turbines, to Formula One racing, to medical infusion systems. Moog Inc supports talented people, allowing them to approach their work with energy, enthusiasm, and the promise of success. “

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as MethylGene Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and automotive parts. It products include trucks, engines, transmission parts, machine tools and materials for casting. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Europe and Other Areas. Mazda Motor Corp. is headquartered in Aki-gun, Japan. “

OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “OLYMPUS CORPORATION is a Japan-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of precision machineries and instruments. The businesses of the Company include Imaging System Business, Medical Systems Business, Life Science Business, Information and Communication Business, and Others Business. Olympus has always been a company that makes people’s dreams come true through innovative products. Olympus cameras have always been at the leading edge of innovation. “

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Norbord Inc. is a producer of wood-based panels. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Canada. Norbord Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) was downgraded by analysts at Investec to a hold rating. Investec currently has GBX 555 ($7.30) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 580 ($7.63).

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

