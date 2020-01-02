Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 2nd (FIE, KLDO, KOF, KREF, LEVL, LIGHT, LITE, LNDC, LOCO, MFIN)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 2nd:

Fielmann (FRA:FIE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Get Fielmann AG alerts:

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) was given a €24.00 ($27.91) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $89.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Mitie Group (LON:MTO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Renewi (LON:RWI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) was given a €32.80 ($38.14) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.