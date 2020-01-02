Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for General Dynamics (GD)

General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/20/2019 – General Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/17/2019 – General Dynamics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2019 – General Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $175.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – General Dynamics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GD stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,373,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $152.44 and a 52 week high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.73%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,270,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,867,453,000 after acquiring an additional 177,296 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,590,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,952,000 after purchasing an additional 130,747 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,091,000 after purchasing an additional 42,778 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 23.5% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,769,000 after purchasing an additional 253,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 852.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,997,000 after purchasing an additional 935,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

