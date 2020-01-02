Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hexo (HEXO)

Hexo (TSE: HEXO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/2/2020 – Hexo had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from C$3.80 to C$1.90.

12/18/2019 – Hexo was downgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating. They now have a C$2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$3.25.

12/17/2019 – Hexo was given a new C$4.00 price target on by analysts at Cormark. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Hexo had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from C$6.00 to C$5.00.

12/17/2019 – Hexo had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.75 to C$2.50.

12/17/2019 – Hexo had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.00.

12/6/2019 – Hexo had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from C$7.00 to C$6.00.

Shares of Hexo stock traded up C$0.04 on Thursday, hitting C$2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,150,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,641. Hexo Corp has a 52-week low of C$1.95 and a 52-week high of C$11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $555.41 million and a P/E ratio of -3.68.

In other Hexo news, Director Nathalie Bourque acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$207,181.24.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

