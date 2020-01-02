Analyzing Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) and The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) and The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Rayonier has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The GEO Group has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rayonier and The GEO Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rayonier $816.10 million 5.12 $102.22 million $0.79 40.91 The GEO Group $2.33 billion 0.86 $145.09 million $2.47 6.71

The GEO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Rayonier. The GEO Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rayonier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Rayonier shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of The GEO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Rayonier shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of The GEO Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rayonier and The GEO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rayonier 1 2 2 0 2.20 The GEO Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Rayonier currently has a consensus price target of $31.55, indicating a potential downside of 2.39%. The GEO Group has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.82%. Given The GEO Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The GEO Group is more favorable than Rayonier.

Dividends

Rayonier pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. The GEO Group pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. Rayonier pays out 136.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The GEO Group pays out 77.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rayonier has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and The GEO Group has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. The GEO Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rayonier and The GEO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rayonier 6.47% 2.82% 1.60% The GEO Group 6.59% 17.23% 4.10%

Summary

The GEO Group beats Rayonier on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.8 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (378,000 acres) and New Zealand (408,000 acres).

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 135 facilities totaling approximately 96,000 beds, including projects under development, with a growing workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.

