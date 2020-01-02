Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,186 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 166.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 671 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 73.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 676 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $82.04 on Thursday. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1-year low of $64.80 and a 1-year high of $102.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.91 and a 200-day moving average of $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.14). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $13.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.661 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s payout ratio is 38.08%.

BUD has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim set a $106.00 price target on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.08.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

