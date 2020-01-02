ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) VP Sells $2,150,604.55 in Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total value of $2,150,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $259.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,373. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.44 and a 52-week high of $260.10.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 30.35%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in ANSYS in the third quarter worth $12,222,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter valued at $10,930,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,605,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,452,000 after buying an additional 21,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter valued at $34,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Griffin Securities upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

