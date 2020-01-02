ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Downgraded to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) was downgraded by Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ANSS. Benchmark increased their target price on ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on ANSYS from $232.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSS opened at $257.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.23. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $137.14 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.28, for a total value of $232,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $328,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 64.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 146.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 198.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.