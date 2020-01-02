ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ANSS. Griffin Securities raised ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Benchmark raised their price objective on ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $257.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.48 and a 200 day moving average of $222.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.42. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $137.14 and a twelve month high of $260.10.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 30.35%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 1,427 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $328,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 990 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.28, for a total value of $232,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,222,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,930,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,605,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,452,000 after buying an additional 21,717 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,820,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

