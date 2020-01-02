Anthony G. Marchese Buys 106,697 Shares of Texas Mineral Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Stock

Texas Mineral Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Director Anthony G. Marchese purchased 106,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $108,830.94.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMRC traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 705,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,934. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41. Texas Mineral Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $1.58.

Texas Mineral Resources Corp., an exploration stage mining company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Round Top rare earth-uranium-beryllium project covering 950 acres in Hudspeth County, Texas; and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres adjacent to the Round Top project.

