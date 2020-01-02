Apache (NYSE:APA) Earning Very Negative Press Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Apache (NYSE:APA) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Apache earned a coverage optimism score of -3.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the energy company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Apache from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apache from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE APA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,368,545. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.79. Apache has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $38.12. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.92.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Apache had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apache will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Apache’s payout ratio is currently 56.50%.

In other Apache news, insider Wheals Rob bought 4,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.30. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

