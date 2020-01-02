Apex Market Cap Tops $736,388.00 (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Apex token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, LBank, Switcheo Network and Bit-Z. Apex has a total market capitalization of $736,388.00 and approximately $16,504.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Apex has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00018355 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003960 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Profile

Apex (CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 493,822,327 tokens. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Apex is apex.chinapex.com.

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bitbns, LBank and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

