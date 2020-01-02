Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.03.

Several research firms have issued reports on APHA. CIBC restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Aphria in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.30 target price on shares of Aphria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Pi Financial set a $9.00 target price on shares of Aphria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aphria by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aphria by 2,162.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Aphria by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 22,305 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,941,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APHA opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.45 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. Aphria has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 848.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aphria will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

