APIS (APIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.04 Million

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, APIS has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. APIS has a market capitalization of $6.04 million and $531,685.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIS token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, IDEX and IDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013060 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000652 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00001117 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000053 BTC.

APIS (APIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,964,323,180 tokens. The official website for APIS is apisplatform.io. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official. APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform.

APIS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bit-Z and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

