Apollo Currency Reaches Market Cap of $9.60 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $9.60 million and $237,239.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, BitMart and CoinBene. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007243 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000105 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

