AppCoins Market Cap Achieves $2.58 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded up 7% against the US dollar. AppCoins has a total market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for $0.0258 or 0.00000369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, BiteBTC, Huobi and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00187678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.84 or 0.01330318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00120971 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins’ genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io.

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BiteBTC, HitBTC, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

