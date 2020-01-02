Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wedbush

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, LiveTradingNews reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. New Street Research set a $155.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $293.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,295.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.70. Apple has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $293.97.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total transaction of $14,081,682.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,507 shares in the company, valued at $19,528,088.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,444 shares of company stock worth $27,554,564 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apple by 339.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

