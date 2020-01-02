Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.94.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APYX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Apyx Medical to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Apyx Medical by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 142,098 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Apyx Medical by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Apyx Medical by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apyx Medical by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,366,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 35,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APYX opened at $8.46 on Thursday. Apyx Medical has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $8.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 66.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apyx Medical will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

