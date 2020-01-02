AquariusCoin Trading Up 7.1% This Week (ARCO)

AquariusCoin (CURRENCY:ARCO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One AquariusCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0356 or 0.00000509 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, AquariusCoin has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. AquariusCoin has a total market capitalization of $94,133.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of AquariusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AquariusCoin

ARCO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2016. AquariusCoin’s total supply is 2,647,258 coins. AquariusCoin’s official website is aquariuscoin.com. AquariusCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AquariusCoin Coin Trading

AquariusCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AquariusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AquariusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AquariusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

