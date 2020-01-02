AquaVenture (WAAS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

AquaVenture (NYSE: WAAS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/24/2019 – AquaVenture was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $27.10 price target on the stock.

12/24/2019 – AquaVenture was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $27.10 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

12/24/2019 – AquaVenture was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/24/2019 – AquaVenture was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/23/2019 – AquaVenture was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $27.10 price target on the stock.

12/23/2019 – AquaVenture was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/20/2019 – AquaVenture was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/3/2019 – AquaVenture was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

WAAS opened at $27.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $860.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.75. AquaVenture Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.13 million. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. AquaVenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AquaVenture Holdings Ltd will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAAS. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AquaVenture during the third quarter worth approximately $8,490,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in AquaVenture by 56.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,276,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AquaVenture by 140.3% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 615,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 359,578 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AquaVenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,051,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in AquaVenture by 87.9% during the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

