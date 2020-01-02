Aragon (ANT) Price Reaches $0.38 on Top Exchanges

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Aragon has a market cap of $11.81 million and $12,582.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00005431 BTC on popular exchanges including AirSwap, Bittrex, Bitfinex and IDEX. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00187678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.84 or 0.01330318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00120971 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,199,262 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.one. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject.

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bitfinex, AirSwap, HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit, Liqui and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

