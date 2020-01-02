Ardor (ARDR) Price Reaches $0.0370 on Major Exchanges

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $36.94 million and $1.67 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0370 or 0.00000529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Stocks.Exchange, Binance and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007266 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008480 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000100 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Poloniex, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.