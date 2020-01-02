Arepacoin (AREPA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.00

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Arepacoin has a market cap of $35,336.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arepacoin has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Arepacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00061098 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin (AREPA) is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,828,314 coins. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arepacoin Coin Trading

Arepacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

