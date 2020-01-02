Arion (ARION) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Arion has a market cap of $31,780.00 and $1.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last seven days, Arion has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 11,715,331 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com.

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

