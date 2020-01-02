Arionum Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $34,463.00 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arionum has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $111,396.00 and approximately $34,463.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,999.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.88 or 0.01828130 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.97 or 0.02815796 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00572805 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011758 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00634753 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00061112 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00023921 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00383299 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com.

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

