Aritzia (ATZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.28 per share for the quarter.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$241.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$227.63 million.

Shares of TSE:ATZ opened at C$19.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$18.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.13. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$15.08 and a 52-week high of C$19.59.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

