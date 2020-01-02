Ark (ARK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $599,996.00

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $16.30 million and approximately $599,996.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, OKEx and Cryptomate.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00035330 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000262 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 146,535,148 coins and its circulating supply is 117,220,886 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, COSS, Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptomate, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

